Manchester Music Fest

Come join us for the second annual Manchester Music Festival (August 29th-31st) in the heart of downtown Manchester, KY where the streets will be filled with great music, delicious food, cold beer from our friends at West Sixth Brewing, and good friends.

We've got an amazing lineup that includes The Turnpike Troubadours, Bishop Gunn,Cody Canada and the Departed, Ward Davis, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Bourbon Branch, Jericho Woods, Mountain Heart, The Cleverlys, Whiskey River, Chris Minton Music, Tanner Horton and Allen Hacker Music, Jonathan New Music, Lauren Beeler Music, Waylon Nelson, and Derek Isaacs!

For more information visit manchestermusicfest.com