Manchester Music Fest

Come join us for the second annual Manchester Music Festival (August 28-30) in the heart of downtown Manchester, KY where the streets will be filled with great music, delicious food, cold beer, and good friends.

We've got an amazing lineup !

For more information call 606-391-6161 or visit manchestermusicfest.com

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
606-391-6161
