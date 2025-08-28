Manchester Music Fest
Downtown Manchester Manchester, Kentucky 40962
Come join us for the second annual Manchester Music Festival (August 28-30) in the heart of downtown Manchester, KY where the streets will be filled with great music, delicious food, cold beer, and good friends.
We've got an amazing lineup !
For more information call 606-391-6161 or visit manchestermusicfest.com
