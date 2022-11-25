× Expand Planet of the Tapes Mandee McKelvey at Planet of the Tapes

Mandee McKelvey at Planet of the Tapes

Featuring Danny Hucks and hosted by Grant Volkmar!

Mandee McKelvey was recently named one of the 50 best undiscovered comics in the country by Thrillist, and it's not hard to see why. As one of the midwest's most acclaimed stand-up comedians, Mandee is revered for her ability to spin tragedy into comedy, from growing up poor in South Carolina to becoming a widow in her 20’s. Wait, it gets funnier!

Mandee was named a breakout performer at Limestone Comedy Festival and the Memphis Comedy Festival, and has recently opened for Tig Notaro and Anthony Jeselnik. Her one-woman show, My Left Boob, received the Underdog Award for it’s sold-out debut at the 2019 IndyFringe. Mandee produces the celebrated roast show Character Assassination and the storytelling show We Still Like You.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. Every weekend we have great comics including some from Netflix, Comedy Central, and Conan, along with the best comics from Louisville and the Midwest.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be kind, Unwind

For more information call 5022607541.