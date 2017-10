MAP/PING Exhibit at Transylvania

Maps have always been about art. Twelve U.S. artists explore social mapping, culturally expanded notions of maps and what happens when one discipline uses the language of another to consider time, place and behavior.

Opening Reception with Artists: Friday, October 27 | 5PM-8PM

Through December 15

Monday-Friday, 12PM-5PM

Morlan Gallery, Transylvania University | 300 N Broadway

For more information call 859.233.8142 or visit Transy.edu