Marah in the Mainsail, Judge Angus, Trippin' Roots at Gerstle's

Gerstle's Place 3801 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Marah in the Mainsail will be performing at Gerstle's Place with Judge Angus and Trippin' Roots!

Cinematic is the word most often used to describe Marah in the Mainsail's sound. Precise yet primitive jungle drums set the stage for the eclectic and powerful ensemble to sweep you away into their haunting world. Like oil and water, Durry's gravel voice alongside Mariah Mercedes's crystal clarity form a stirring, yet beautiful contrast. All being thrusted foreword by aggressive percussion, growling bass, and soaring brass. Their lyrics paint a thrilling picture of monsters and ghosts, murderers and thieves, love and guilt, and everything in between.

Judge Angus Band is an authentic Kentucky band blending rock, country and bluegrass into a roots rocking good time vibe!

Trippin Roots, founded by Evan Curran and Zac Day, seamlessly blends folk, rock and americana into a uniquely original sound.

Presented by Last Triumph

8PM / 21+ / $8

For more information visit www.gerstles.com

Gerstle's Place 3801 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
