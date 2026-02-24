March 1 Sunday Laughs at TEN20

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Sunday Laughs at TEN20

Join us on March 1 for Sunday Laughs at TEN20 for a show featuring two nationally touring comics.

Geneva Rust-Orta is a Brooklyn-based from Oakland, CA. Her debut comedy special, "Normal Father," is available on You Tube.

Dale Dymkoski is an actor and comic based in LA and claims to be the world’s deafest, fittest stroke survivor.

Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink
