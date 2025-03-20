March 20 Comedy Night at Gravely

× Expand Creig Ewing March 20 Comedy Night

See you March 20 for another fun Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing from Louisville Laughs!

This month's standup comedy showcase features Louisville's traveling comic, Dan Alten.

Also on the show are Funniest Person In Louisville amateur winner Nathan Alexander, Bre Fitz and host Hillary Boston.

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer selections and delicious food from Eliana's Cafe.

Tickets are free but ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311.