March Ladies Night Out! - Madisonville

March Ladies Night Out!

Grab your girlfriends and join us for March Ladies Night Out! We have been having such a blast each month with you ladies! Choose from one of these super cute 10" door/wall hangers! Upgrade to a larger size if desired! Have a birthday this month?!?! We have a gift for you!!

Our events are BYOB! You are welcome to sip and paint! We have some great refreshers at our café that make great mixers! Our cafe will be open during party for drinks and food! We have a great smoked chicken salad croissant, pulled pork nachos and pulled pork baked potato! Come hungry!

Be sure to process your payment for us to receive your order and reserve your seat!

For more information, please call 270.841.7404 or visit madcitycrafts.com/product/ladies-night