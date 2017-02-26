March Madness Exhibit

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Kentucky, Kentucky 42420

March Madness Exhibit

Attention all area artists--March Madness is coming and you're invited to participate! 

Audubon Museum presents the annual invitational exhibit "March Madness" for all tri-state artists. Use this opportunity to exhibit and sell your art pieces. Each artist may place up to two pieces of art in the exhibit. Please email the Art Administrator, Kim McGrew-Liggett, at kim.mcgrew@ky.gov, for a prospectus and guidelines for entry into the show, or click here to download a copy. Drop-off dates for artwork are Wed., Feb. 15 from 2-4 pm. and Thurs., Feb. 16, 10am-noon. 

March Madness exhibit dates are Feb. 26, 2017 to April 9, 2017.  An Artist Reception & Award Ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2017. Don't miss out!

For more information call (270) 827-1893 or visit parks.ky.gov

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Kentucky, Kentucky 42420

(270) 827-1893

