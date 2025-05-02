Marching Down the Fairway Golf Scramble

to

Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Marching Down the Fairway Golf Scramble

Join us for the 1st Annual MNHHS Band Boosters "Marching Down the Fairway" Golf Scramble. The scramble is set to take place at the Madisonville City Park Golf Course. Prizes available for the top 2 teams, longest drive and closest to the pin.

$300 per 4 player team which includes green fees, cart rental and lunch. Additional buy-ups available for purchase, i.e. skirts, throws, and mulligans.

Registration begins at 7:00 am with a shotgun start at 8:00 am.

For more information call Kenni Crane at 618-554-2095 or Matt Sills at 502-851-6655

Info

Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Sports
618-554-2095
to
Google Calendar - Marching Down the Fairway Golf Scramble - 2025-05-02 07:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Marching Down the Fairway Golf Scramble - 2025-05-02 07:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Marching Down the Fairway Golf Scramble - 2025-05-02 07:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Marching Down the Fairway Golf Scramble - 2025-05-02 07:00:00 ical