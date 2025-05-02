Marching Down the Fairway Golf Scramble

Join us for the 1st Annual MNHHS Band Boosters "Marching Down the Fairway" Golf Scramble. The scramble is set to take place at the Madisonville City Park Golf Course. Prizes available for the top 2 teams, longest drive and closest to the pin.

$300 per 4 player team which includes green fees, cart rental and lunch. Additional buy-ups available for purchase, i.e. skirts, throws, and mulligans.

Registration begins at 7:00 am with a shotgun start at 8:00 am.

For more information call Kenni Crane at 618-554-2095 or Matt Sills at 502-851-6655