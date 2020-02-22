× Expand n/a Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Louisville

The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is coming to 4th Street Live Saturday February 22nd, 2020! We're turning Louisville into Bourbon Street for the biggest Mardi Gras celebration and party! Collect thousands of beads and drink SoCo Hurricanes! It's an incredible day of green, purple, and gold New Orleans style fun!

What's included:

- Beads, beads, and more beads!

- Mardi Gras Masquerade mask! (1st 250 at registration)

- 16oz Mardi Gras color changing stadium cup for you drinks!

- No cover at participating bars with tickets!

- Discounted food and drink specials at bars!

- Everyone dressed in outrageous Mardi Gras costumes!

- Group discounts of up to 25% off General Admission!

Participating bars:

The Sports & Social Club (Registration 4pm-7pm)

Hard Rock Cafe

Tavern on Fourth

PBR Louisville

Pizza Bar

Guy Fieri's Smokehouse

Whiskey Dry

REGISTRATION: You'll receive your beads, 16oz color changing Mardi Gras cup and wristband. If you can't make it by 6pm have a friend pick everything up for you and they will need to have your ticket.

TICKETS: You MUST have either a printed copy of your ticket with you or on your phone. Screenshots will not work, it must be the actual ticket.

ROUTE: You’re able to go to any of the participating bars at your leisure after you register!

DRINK SPECIALS: From 4pm-9pm. All specials are listed below or can be found on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/416999702349442/

INTERACTIVE MAP: All the drink specials and bars on an interactive map are at www.mardibarcrawl.com/louisville

REFUNDS: All sales are final and there are no refunds for the crawl.

ID: DO NOT FORGET YOUR ID!! It will be checked at every participating bar that you choose to go to. All participants must be 21 years old or older.

WEATHER: Event goes on rain, snow or shine! Must be 21 to attend. All sales final, no refunds. Bar specials subject to change at bars discretion.

Be safe and have a great time! Please don't drink and drive. Call a cab, Lyft or Uber, or have someone who will be a designated driver. Must be 21 to participate. Event will go on rain, snow, or shine!

HAPPY CRAWLING!

For more information call (502) 584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com