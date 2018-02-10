Mardi Gras Masquerade: Benefit to Save The Steeples

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Mardi Gras Masquerade: Benefit to Save The Steeples

Grab your party masks and join us for a all-out Mardi Gras Masquerade at Copper & Kings! Proceeds to benefit St. Joseph Catholic Church - Louisville KY Save The Steeples Campaign. Experience the culture and traditions of the Crescent City. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy classic New Orleans cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, delicious food, live entertainment & more – all benefitting a Butchertown neighborhood cause!

$10 Entry (10 years+) includes food

Cash Bar

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com

Info
Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
502-561-0267
