Mardi Gras at Oldham Gardens
6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
FREE admission. Cost for food & drinks.
Experience the Spirit of Mardi Gras in Oldham County! Celebrate with us at Oldham Gardens for an unforgettable evening filled with the vibrant flavors and lively atmosphere of New Orleans. Indulge in a delicious menu featuring: Red Beans & Rice, Jambalaya, Crawfish Étouffée, Creole Gumbo, and Sip on Our Hurricane Cocktail Specials. Gather your friends and family, and join us for a festive night of food, drinks, and Mardi Gras fun. Let the good times roll!
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/