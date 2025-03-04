× Expand Mardi Gras Silent Disco at ShopBar Laissez les bons temps rouler! Join us on March 4th at ShopBar for a Mardi Gras Silent Disco!

Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler! Join us at ShopBar on March 4th from 5-9 for a Mardi Gras Silent Disco! Special guest DJ Miles B will be bringing a whole channel of New Orleans-inspired bangers to truly get the good times rolling. There's no party quite like a Mardi Gras party, so grab some beads and come dance!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.