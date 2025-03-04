Mardi Gras Silent Disco at ShopBar

to

Shop Bar 950 Barret Avenue, Kentucky 40204

Mardi Gras Silent Disco at ShopBar

Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler! Join us at ShopBar on March 4th from 5-9 for a Mardi Gras Silent Disco! Special guest DJ Miles B will be bringing a whole channel of New Orleans-inspired bangers to truly get the good times rolling. There's no party quite like a Mardi Gras party, so grab some beads and come dance!

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

Info

Shop Bar 950 Barret Avenue, Kentucky 40204
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mardi Gras Silent Disco at ShopBar - 2025-03-04 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mardi Gras Silent Disco at ShopBar - 2025-03-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mardi Gras Silent Disco at ShopBar - 2025-03-04 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mardi Gras Silent Disco at ShopBar - 2025-03-04 17:00:00 ical