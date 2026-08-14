Marilyn Kington at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 7 Marilyn Kington

Louisville vocalist Marilyn Kington brings her dynamic voice and heartfelt artistry to the Glema Center for an unforgettable evening of music. Known for her engaging stage presence and versatile repertoire, Kington has built a respected career performing across the region, delighting audiences with her rich tone and expressive style. A proud Hopkins County native with deep roots in the community, Kington’s return to Madisonville makes this performance especially meaningful. Join us for a special homecoming concert that celebrates both her remarkable journey and the enduring connection to the place she calls home.

Tickets: $20 | Youth tickets (under 18 years old) $10

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org