× Expand Marion County Chamber of Commerce Celebrating 50 Years of Country Ham Days!

Marion County Country Ham Days

Marion County Country Ham Days will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary the last full weekend in September. The event began in 1969, and started with a mere six hams and a small number of volunteers. Today, Country Ham Days serves over 3,000 pounds of country ham at our breakfast and food booth, recruits over 200 Marion County volunteers and welcomes over 30,000 visitors.

For more information call (270) 692-9594 or visit HamDays.com