Marion County Country Ham Days

Marion County Country Ham Days is recognized as one of the oldest and largest fall festivals. Held the last full weekend in September, the festival welcomes over 30,000 visitors. The event began in 1969, and started with a mere six hams and a small number of volunteers. Today, Ham Days serves over 3,000 pounds of country ham at our breakfast and food booth and recruits over 200 Marion County volunteers.

For more information call (270) 692-9594 or visit HamDays.com