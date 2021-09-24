× Expand Marion County Chamber of Commerce Ham Days logo

Marion County Country Ham Days

Marion County Country Ham Days is recognized as one of the oldest and largest fall festivals in Kentucky. Held the last full weekend in September, the festival welcomes over 30,000 visitors. The event began in 1969, and started with a mere six hams and a small number of volunteers. Today, Ham Days serves over 3,000 pounds of country ham at our breakfast and food booth and recruits over 200 Marion County volunteers.

But Ham Days is more than a breakfast.

Numerous vendors sell a variety of foods for lunch and dinner in our Food Court.

The Pokey Pig 5K Run/Walk is one of the biggest Ham Days events attracting over 1,000 runners on Saturday morning.

Our annual Pigasus Parade Saturday afternoon includes dignitaries, floats, marching bands, and hundreds of other participants.

A huge Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show attracts over 200 vehicles on Sunday

Hot-Air Balloons with a Balloon Glow Saturday night and

Fly Over Lebanon Sunday morning.

Plus, there’s a

Carnival

Antique Tractor Show

Juried Arts n Crafts Show

Flea Market

Men’s and Women’s Cornhole Tournaments

Great Food

Free Musical Entertainment

For more information call (270) 692-9594 or visit HamDays.com