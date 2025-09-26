Marion County Ham Days

Country Ham Days

The last full weekend in September we celebrate Marion County Country Ham Days, a “Kentucky Top-Ten Event,” hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce along with its business partners and volunteers. The festival welcomes over 40,000 visitors and acts as an agent for community empowerment.

The event began in 1969, and started with a mere six hams and a small number of volunteers. Today, Ham Days serves over 4,000 pounds of country ham at our famous Country Ham Breakfast and recruits hundreds of Marion County volunteers.

But Ham Days is more than a breakfast. Numerous vendors sell a variety of foods for lunch and dinner in our Food Court. The Pokey Pig 5K Run/Walk is one of the biggest Ham Days events attracting over 1,000 runners on Saturday morning. Our annual Pigasus Parade Saturday afternoon includes dignitaries, floats,marching bands, and hundreds of other participants. A huge Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show attracts over 200 vehicles on Sunday. Hot-Air Balloons with a Balloon Glow Saturday night and Fly Over Lebanon Sunday morning.

Plus: Carnival Antique Tractor Show, Arts n Crafts Show, Flea Market, Great Food & Free Musical Entertainment

So, come join us for a weekend full of great food, entertainment, and family fun!

Join us on:

September 26-28, 2025

Downtown Lebanon, 239 N Spalding Ave, Lebanon, KY

For more information, please visit visitlebanonky.com/ham-days/