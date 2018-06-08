Marion County Music Fest 2018
Bring your own chair (or be a VIP and lounge in comfort) for an amazing summer concert headlined by The Kentucky Headhunters and Linkin' Bridge in Johnston Field behind Centre Square! Up-and-coming musicians and local favorites will perform throughout this two night event.
Food and Beverage vendors on hand. *Valid ID required for purchase of alcoholic beverages.
Take a look at the amazing Music Fest 2018 line-up:
FRIDAY NIGHT
Linkin' Bridge
One Shot Johnny
Perfect Fit Band
Gravel Switch
and more
SATURDAY NIGHT
Kentucky Headhunters
Magnolia Vale
Autria Calhoun and the MC All-Star Band
South 49
David Shelby
and more
For more information visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/musicfest-2018.html