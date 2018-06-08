Marion County Music Fest 2018

Bring your own chair (or be a VIP and lounge in comfort) for an amazing summer concert headlined by The Kentucky Headhunters and Linkin' Bridge in Johnston Field behind Centre Square! Up-and-coming musicians and local favorites will perform throughout this two night event.

Food and Beverage vendors on hand. *Valid ID required for purchase of alcoholic beverages.

Take a look at the amazing Music Fest 2018 line-up:

FRIDAY NIGHT

Linkin' Bridge

One Shot Johnny

Perfect Fit Band

Gravel Switch

and more

SATURDAY NIGHT

Kentucky Headhunters

Magnolia Vale

Autria Calhoun and the MC All-Star Band

South 49

David Shelby

and more

For more information visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/musicfest-2018.html