Marion County Music Fest

Centre Square Convention Center 239 North Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Annual Marion County Music Fest is set for 7 p.m. Sat., June 10. Hosted by Kentucky Classic Arts, this concert under the stars, held at Johnson Field behind Centre Square, features a variety of bands and food and plenty of fun.

From bluegrass, country and rock 'n roll to blues and Motown, the festival's music will keep the crowd on their feet and snapping to the beat. As in previous years, the Marion County Cattlemen will grill up rib-eye steaks, hamburgers and hot dogs, and bounce houses and other entertainment will be part of the evening. Proceeds support Kentucky Classic ARTS to promote future live music events in Marion County.

For more information call 270-699-2787 visit KentuckyClassicArts.com

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family

270-699-2787

