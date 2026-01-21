× Expand Mark Chesnutt Mark Chesnutt

Mark Chesnutt LIVE at Renfro Valley

🎸 Dust off your boots! 🤠 90s Country legend Mark Chesnutt is bringing all the hits to #RenfroValley on Feb 7! 🎶 Don't miss your chance to see a true honky tonk icon live. 🍻✨

🎟 https://bit.ly/MarkChesnutt26

HITS:

"Brother Jukebox" (1992)

"I'll Think of Something" (1992)

"It Sure Is Monday" (1993)

"Almost Goodbye" (1994)

"I Just Wanted You to Know" (1995)

"Gonna Get a Life" (1995)

"It's a Little Too Late" (1996)

"I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" (1999)

"Too Cold at Home" (1990)

"Bubba Shot the Jukebox" (1992)

Chesnutt is gearing up for his 2025-2026 Redemption Tour– more dedicated to his health and sobriety than ever and equally determined to deliver the most compelling shows of his career. This time, when he steps on stage, Chesnutt will do it as the healthiest version of himself – no alcohol, no pain, just the undeniable songs and unfailingly distinct voice on which he built his career. "I'm back and doing better than ever," Chesnutt says. "I feel better than I did in my 30s. I'm excited about the whole process of going on the road. I'm excited every night to go on stage. I have the energy I wish I had throughout the '90s."

For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events

2380 Richmond Street, Mount Vernon, KY 40456