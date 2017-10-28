Mark O'Connor and the O'Connor Band

Get your tickets now for an evening with Mark O'Connor and the O'Connor Band.

The Grammy-winning group has taken the bluegrass world by storm in its two short years of existence. The master musicians blend bluegrass, country, jazz, pop, chamber music and Americana into whirlwind performances that have earned them standing ovations at the Grand Ole Opry and sent them to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums chart.

The concert is part of the Fred K. and Dorothy J. Smith Endowed Concert Series.

Saturday, October 28 | 7:30PM

Mitchell Fine Arts Center - Haggin Auditorium | 300 N Broadway

FREE

For more information call 859.233.8141 or visit Transy.edu