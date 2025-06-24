× Expand . Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans at the Norton Center for the Arts

Best known for his roles in hit films like White Chicks, Scary Movie and A Haunted House, Marlon Wayans blends sharp social commentary with laugh-out-loud comedy that leaves audiences in stitches. A true powerhouse of creativity and charisma, he brings the same high-energy hilarity to his stand-up performances, sharing his unfiltered takes on life, family and relationships.

His latest special, Good Grief, debuted at #1 on Amazon Prime Video, joining a lineup of number one hits like Woke-ish, God Loves Me, and You Know What It Is. Up next, he stars in the psychological horror thriller Him, coming September 2025 from Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw banner.

Don’t miss the chance to see this comedy legend live on stage!

CONTENT ADVISORY: This performance includes frequent profanity and is intended for ages 18 and over.

Purchase your tickets today at: nortoncenter.com

For more information call 877.448.7469 or visit nortoncenter.com