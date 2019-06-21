Marquis de Lafayette Masquerade: Oldham County Historical Society Gala

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Annual fundraising gala for the Oldham County Historical Society. Reception, open bar & appetizers, buffet dinner by Masterson's Catering, silent and live auction. Includes presentation of the 2019 J.C. Barnett Champion of Oldham County History award to Anne and Duane Murner.

$150 per person/table of 8 available.

Various sponsorship opportunities available. Portion of donation is tax deductible.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
502-222-0826
