Marquis de Lafayette Masquerade: Oldham County Historical Society Gala

Annual fundraising gala for the Oldham County Historical Society. Reception, open bar & appetizers, buffet dinner by Masterson's Catering, silent and live auction. Includes presentation of the 2019 J.C. Barnett Champion of Oldham County History award to Anne and Duane Murner.

$150 per person/table of 8 available.

Various sponsorship opportunities available. Portion of donation is tax deductible.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org