Martin County Harvest Festival

to Google Calendar - Martin County Harvest Festival - 2019-09-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martin County Harvest Festival - 2019-09-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martin County Harvest Festival - 2019-09-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Martin County Harvest Festival - 2019-09-13 11:00:00

Downtown Inez Court Street, Inez, Kentucky

Martin County Harvest Festival

Mark your calendars....the 24th Annual Martin County Harvest Festival is set for September 13th and 14th in downtown Inez!

Headlining this year's event on Friday night will be Tommy Webb Band! And on Saturday night, we are thrilled to have Nathan & Chesi from NBC's hit show, The Voice!

Follow on Facebook: MartinCoKiwanis  

For more information call (606) 298-2815

Info

Downtown Inez Court Street, Inez, Kentucky View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Martin County Harvest Festival - 2019-09-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martin County Harvest Festival - 2019-09-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martin County Harvest Festival - 2019-09-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Martin County Harvest Festival - 2019-09-13 11:00:00