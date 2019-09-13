Martin County Harvest Festival

Mark your calendars....the 24th Annual Martin County Harvest Festival is set for September 13th and 14th in downtown Inez!

Headlining this year's event on Friday night will be Tommy Webb Band! And on Saturday night, we are thrilled to have Nathan & Chesi from NBC's hit show, The Voice!

Follow on Facebook: MartinCoKiwanis

For more information call (606) 298-2815