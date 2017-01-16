Martin Luther King Day March

Downtown Georgetown 159 Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

On Monday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m., will be the Martin Luther King Day March. It will begin at the Georgetown College Ed David Learning Center, which is located at 151 Ed Davis Lane, in Georgetown, Ky., 40324. Beforehand at 3:30 p.m., Dr. Derek King, a nephew of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will be present to greet those in the community. The march will also end at the Ed Davis Learning Center. There will be a program at 5 p.m. at the Georgetown Baptist Church, which is located at 207 South Hamilton Street. The speaker is Dr. Derek King of Indianapolis, Ind. The vocalist, former Miss Kentucky Clark Janell Davis will perform. A reception with refreshments will be held at 6 p.m. The events are sponsored by the local NAACP, the City of Georgetown, and Scott County.

Downtown Georgetown 159 Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

