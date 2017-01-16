Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast in Richmond

First Christian Church, Richmond 412 West Main Street, Kentucky, Kentucky

Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast in Richmond

On Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m., will be the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast. It will be held at the First Christian Church, which is located at 412 West Main Street, in Richmond, Ky., 40475. Admission is free. The guest speaker is Dr. Aaron Thompson, interim president of Kentucky State University.

The event is sponsored and by supported by the Richmond Human Rights Commission and Eastern Kentucky University.

For more information call 859.623.1000

