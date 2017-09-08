Martina McBride at the Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Martina McBride at the Norton Center

The season will kick off with a much-anticipated performance by multiple Grammy®-nominee Martina McBride. Over the course of her career McBride has had twenty Top 10 singles and six #1 hits including her 2016 single, “Reckless.” McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three wins from the Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has also used her soaring vocals and celebrity to raise awareness for domestic violence, and was awarded the 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award. September 8, Newlin Hall.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music
