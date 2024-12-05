× Expand KMAC The KMAC Shop during the holidays.

Martinis & Mistletoe 2024 at KMAC

Join us on Thursday, December 5th from 5 to 8PM for Martinis & Mistletoe, the KMAC Shop's signature holiday shopping event! This annual shopping experience will feature an array of artfully curated gifts that are sure to impress this holiday season.

The evening will be filled with martinis, holiday shopping and fun. Guests can also expect special appearances by local artists who will be showcasing their works made from a variety of media, including glass, metal, clay and fiber.

All KMAC members will receive a 15% discount off their purchases on this night only as well as two drink tickets! All proceeds from the KMAC Shop go directly towards supporting exhibitions and educational programs.

This event is the perfect time to purchase or renew a KMAC membership and prepare for a new year of exciting exhibitions and events.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam