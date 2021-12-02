× Expand Photo Courtesy of Julia Comer KMAC Shop

Martinis and Mistletoe: A KMAC Museum Holiday Shopping Event

Join us for an evening of holiday shopping and fun, hosted by our KMAC Shop!

Our annual Martinis and Mistletoe event is back this year and we can't wait to officially kick off our holiday shopping season with this fun and festive event.

This event is free and open to the public. All of our guests will be treated to light refreshments, libations, music and the opportunity to browse our shop, which is full of artfully curated gifts at a range of price points. What could be better than sipping martinis and chatting with friends while also crossing some names off of your gift list!

Thinking about becoming a KMAC member or renewing an existing membership? This event is the perfect time to secure your membership as all KMAC members will receive 15% off of their shopping total this evening.

In addition to this event we will be offering a number of special holiday shopping opportunities over the next two months including private shopping appointments, virtual shopping events, personal shopping consultations and group/company shopping nights. For more information check out our webpage.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org