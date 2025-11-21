Marty Stuart at the Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand . Marty Stuart

AN EVENING WITH MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES

A Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy Award-winner, and AMA Lifetime Achievement honoree, Marty Stuart knows a thing or two about standing the test of time. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mississippi, he landed his first big gig in Lester Flatts’ band at the tender age of thirteen, and by twenty-one, he was working on the road and in the studio with Johnny Cash.

Though Stuart built his early reputation backing up country and bluegrass royalty, it wasn’t long before Nashville recognized him as a star in his own right, and over the course of forty-plus years as a solo artist, he would go on to release more than twenty major label albums, scoring platinum sales, hit singles, and just about every honor the industry could bestow along the way.

“If country music had a president, it would be Marty Stuart,” famed documentarian Ken Burns once proclaimed. “He is the embodiment of the culture.”

Marty Stuart VIP Package – $255

Package Includes:

One premium ticket in the first three rows

Admission to a private pre-show performance and Q&A storytelling session

One VIP laminate

Crowd-free merchandise shopping

Exclusive signed VIP poster

