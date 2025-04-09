× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Join us April 9 as we look back at a remarkable chapter in Kentucky history and launch the new Mary Dowling biography, Mother of Bourbon! At this special tasting and literary experience, you’ll learn about Mary’s audacious defiance of Prohibition—while sampling the whiskeys inspired by her daring legacy. Admission includes readings by co-author Kaveh Zamanian, an exclusive gift package with a signed copy of the book, and tastings of Mary Dowling Whiskey Co.’s award-winning expressions, including Double Oak Bourbon, Tequila Barrel Finished Bourbon, and Winter Wheat Bourbon.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Mary Dowling Tasting & Literary Experience

Wednesday, April 9

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8 p.m.

Admission: $35 (Includes Book)

Space is very limited, so be sure to reserve your space as soon as possible! Get tickets at fraziermuseum.org.

For more information call 502-753-1049 or visit fraziermuseum.org