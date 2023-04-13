Mary Poppins, Jr. at Oldham County Schools Arts Center

× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Mary Poppins, Jr.

Presented by the Oldham County Schools Arts Center. A musical based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Book written by Julian Fellowes. New songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. Directed by Rachel Strader and choreographed by Sabrina Robertson.

For more information, please call 502.241.6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/