Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary School Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Fall Festival 2019

Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019

Join us October 11-12th from 4:00-11:00pm for the annual Mary Queen Fall Festival!!

Enjoy fun and entertainment for all ages including:

- live music

- adult and children's games

- bingo,pull tabs and casino games

- raffles including the $10,000 grand raffle

- delicious food

- beer garden

- festival market

- inflatables and more!

Admission is FREE!

Follow on Facebook: Mary Queen Fall Festival

For more information call (859) 278-7432 or visit mqhr.org