Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019
Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary 601 Hill N Dale Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary School
Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Fall Festival 2019
Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019
Join us October 11-12th from 4:00-11:00pm for the annual Mary Queen Fall Festival!!
Enjoy fun and entertainment for all ages including:
- live music
- adult and children's games
- bingo,pull tabs and casino games
- raffles including the $10,000 grand raffle
- delicious food
- beer garden
- festival market
- inflatables and more!
Admission is FREE!
Follow on Facebook: Mary Queen Fall Festival
For more information call (859) 278-7432 or visit mqhr.org