Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019

to Google Calendar - Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019 - 2019-10-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019 - 2019-10-11 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019 - 2019-10-11 16:00:00 iCalendar - Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019 - 2019-10-11 16:00:00

Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary 601 Hill N Dale Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019

Join us October 11-12th from 4:00-11:00pm for the annual Mary Queen Fall Festival!!

Enjoy fun and entertainment for all ages including:

- live music

- adult and children's games

- bingo,pull tabs and casino games

- raffles including the $10,000 grand raffle

- delicious food

- beer garden

- festival market

- inflatables and more!

Admission is FREE!

Follow on Facebook: Mary Queen Fall Festival

For more information call (859) 278-7432 or visit mqhr.org

Info

Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary 601 Hill N Dale Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019 - 2019-10-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019 - 2019-10-11 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019 - 2019-10-11 16:00:00 iCalendar - Mary Queen Fall Festival 2019 - 2019-10-11 16:00:00