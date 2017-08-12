Mary Spears Van Meter Dinner

Rotary Building, 2nd Floor 500 Main St. , Paris, Kentucky 40361

Join Historic Paris-Bourbon County/Hopewell Museum in Paris, KY for our Annual Founder’s Day Dinner with social hour at 6 PM and dinner at 7 PM.

Guest speaker will be Cheri Daniels, Head of Reference Services & Editor of Kentucky Ancestors at the Kentucky Historical Society. Her presentation is “Kentucky @ 225 Listening Tour.” Presentation of the Annual Historic Preservation Award.

Paid reservation required by Aug. 4, 2017. $35 members/$40 non-members.

For more information visit hopewellmuseum.org

Rotary Building, 2nd Floor 500 Main St. , Paris, Kentucky 40361 View Map
859-987-7274
