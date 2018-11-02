Mary Todd Lincoln Bicentennial Symposium

In celebration of Mary Todd Lincoln’s 200th birthday, the Mary Todd Lincoln House and the University of Kentucky History Department are hosting the Mary Todd Lincoln Symposium. The Mary Todd Lincoln Symposium is a day-long event, drawing scholars from around the nation to Mrs. Lincoln’s hometown of Lexington, Kentucky. The event is free and open to the public.

For details, schedule, and to reserve your free seat, visit mtlhouse.org/symposium

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org/symposium