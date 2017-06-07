Mary Todd Lincoln House 40th Anniversary Celebration

The Mary Todd Lincoln House will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the museum with a light-hearted evening of self-guided tours, special photo opportunities, and a costume competition with prizes.

The celebration is free to all ages. Guests are invited to bring their cameras and participate in a costume competition. While the theme of the competition is Abraham and Mary Lincoln, participants are encouraged to think beyond period costumes. Details on the competition and prizes are available at mtlhouse.org. Free parking is located behind the museum with overflow parking directly behind in the Cox Street parking lot.

For more information visit mtlhouse.org