Mary Todd Lincoln House Presidents' Day Family Event

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

It only makes sense to celebrate Presidents' Day at the childhood home of a very famous first lady. Head to the Mary Todd Lincoln Home to celebrate Presidents' Day 2019. There will be activities for children ages 5-10.

Location: Mary Todd Lincoln House

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Price: Students: Free; Adults: $10

The Mary Todd Lincoln House is located at 578 West Main Street in downtown Lexington. Free parking is located directly behind the house.

For more information call 859-233-9999 or visit mlthouse.org

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
