Mary Todd Lincoln House Presidents' Day Family Event

It only makes sense to celebrate Presidents' Day at the childhood home of a very famous first lady. Head to the Mary Todd Lincoln Home to celebrate Presidents' Day 2019. There will be activities for children ages 5-10.

Location: Mary Todd Lincoln House

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Price: Students: Free; Adults: $10

The Mary Todd Lincoln House is located at 578 West Main Street in downtown Lexington. Free parking is located directly behind the house.

For more information call 859-233-9999 or visit mlthouse.org