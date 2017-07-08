Master Musicians Festival 2017

Somerset Community & Technical College 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Master Musicians Festival

at Somerset Community College Festival Field – 2017 is the 24th year for the festival which has become a staple as the premier summer event in the Lake Cumberland Region. The featured artists for 2017 are Dawes and Blackberry Smoke plus The Old 97s, Parker Millsap, The Local Honeys, Shannon McNally and more.

Visit the website for information on the artists, festival times more information and to purchase tickets.

 For more information call 606-875-6732 or visit www.mastermusiciansfestival.org

Somerset Community & Technical College 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

