Master Musicians Festival 2021

Somerset Community College Festival Field, 808 Monticello St. Somerset, KY, 4-11pm Friday; 11am-11pm Saturday.

2021 is the 28th year for the festival which is a staple as the premier summer event in the Lake Cumberland Region. We're thrilled to announce MMF will be bringing back nearly our entire lineup from 2020! The 28th Festival features Blues Traveler, The Steeldrivers, Devon Gilfillian, The Wooks, The Local Honeys, Mojothunder, Bee Taylor, Wade Sapp, Maria Carrelli, Sylmar Bedford Band, Jenn Marie, Driftwood Gypsy, Cody-Lee Meece and many more. In order to ensure a safe outdoor event, only 3,000 tickets will be sold. All Centers for Disease Control and state health department guidelines will be followed, including temperature checks at the gate and sanitation stations throughout the festival grounds. So if you don't have tickets yet, what are you waiting for?! These will SELL OUT QUICKLY. Early bird pricing ($45 for a weekend pass) is still in effect. BUY HERE >> https://rb.gy/bjlsfh If you rolled your ticket over from last year, please check your email.

Visit www.mastermusiciansfestival.org for more information, tickets and the full lineup for Friday and Saturday. For additional info call 606-875-6732.