Master Musicians Festival 2023

One of country music’s most widely recognized and awarded female singers — and a member of one of Kentucky’s most iconic mother-daughter duos — will headline the Master Musicians Festival’s 30th-anniversary celebration, presented by the City of Somerset, July 13-15 at Somerset Community College’s Festival Field.

Wynonna Judd will lead a lineup that is almost entirely Kentucky performers. 

 Wynonna is carrying “The Judds: The Final Tour” into 2023, also performing with singer-songwriter greats Brandi Carlile and Kentucky’s own Tyler Childers. She joins 24 acts across four stages at the three-day southern Kentucky festival, which will kick off Thursday, July 13 with a throwback to a once-staple event — MMF Classical Night. 

Visit www.mastermusiciansfestival.org for more information, tickets and the full lineup for Friday and Saturday. For additional info call 606-875-6732.

Somerset Community & Technical College 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
606-875-6732
