Master's Collection Dinner at Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Dinner

Saturday, November 11, 2017

6:00PM – Cocktails and appetizers

6:30PM – Distillery Tour

8:00PM – Dinner and live music

$100 per person

Celebrate the release of 2017’s Master’s Collection offering, Cherry Wood Smoked Barley, the 12th release in the series. The evening will feature distillery tours and an outstanding menu created by Chef-in-Residence Ouita Michel that pairs perfectly with the rich flavors found in this year’s Master’s Collection. Cocktails pairings are included with this special dinner. Enjoy live music as we sip and savor this beautiful addition to the Woodford Reserve tradition. We are also giving guests of this event the opportunity to reserve your bottle of our Cherry Wood Smoked Barley in advance. Reservations are limited and guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

For more information call 859-879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, History
859-879-1812
