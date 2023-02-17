Masters Series: Twin Barrel with New Riff and Ten20 Brewery

Join us for a Masters Series and our first-ever Twin Barrel Bourbon event. We’ll feature two distinct selections from New Riff Distillery and two fantastic beers from Ten20 Craft Brewery. Since it’s a Friday night, we’re also going to open up the whole museum for a little pregame party. The Masters Series is a tasting experience that celebrates Kentucky’s booming Bourbon and craft beer industries. For the first time, guests will get to taste from two distinct New Riff barrels and, while supplies last, bring a bottle of each home with them. Not to be outdone, our friends from Ten20 Brewery will serve up two of their top beers as we take you behind the curtain for stories that, quite frankly, you won’t hear anywhere else. Live a little, come have a taste!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Friday, February 17

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open & Bottles Available: 6 p.m.

Gallery Access: 6–7 p.m.

Program: 7–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $38 ($32 for Contributor Level Members & Above)

NEW RIFF BARREL SELECTIONS

Frazier Family Selection: $60*

Nose: Candy Hot Tamale, Green Apple, Vanilla

Taste/Palate: Red Hots, Vanilla Wafers, Hazelnut

Finish: Clove, Pepper, with a lingering Wassail All-Spice

President’s Choice: $64*

Nose: Holiday Spice, Leather Notes, Cherry

Taste/Palate: Charred Oak, Cinnamon, Baking Chocolate

Finish: Warm Burnt Orange Spice with Lingering White Pepper Hug

For more information, please call 502.753.5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/