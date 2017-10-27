The Mastersons Magic Show

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

The Mastersons Magic Show

Reed and Ashton Masterson’s award winning illusion show, “Impossible Magic Live” has invaded college campuses, theaters, performing arts centers, and conventions all across the Midwest.

They have performed for multiple celebrities, have been featured on ABC, the CW Network, and just recently performed for over 1,000 during the filming of an A&E television special.

With a combined 20 years of experience their show incorporates dangerous stunts, beautiful animals, escapes, comedy, and some of the most shocking stage illusions, into a very fast and edgy brand of magic, like you have never seen before.

They have been called “The Magic Duo of the 21st Century” and once you see them live, you will see why audiences all across the United States can only describe their show by one word… “Impossible!”

VIP package $50/each, General Admission $15/each

For more information visit mastersonsmagic.com/state-tickets

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
270-234-8258
