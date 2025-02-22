× Expand Capacity Contemporary Exchange Material as Metaphor, Expression in Fiber

Please join us for the public opening reception of our newest exhibition, Material as Metaphor, Expression in Fiber, featuring the work of 5 Kentucky artists on February, 22nd at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main Street from 5-7 PM.

The exhibition will be on view from February 22nd-March 30th, 2025. For more information and hours of operation please visit, capacitycontemporary.com

