Material as Metaphor, Expression in Fiber

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Please join us for the public opening reception of our newest exhibition, Material as Metaphor, Expression in Fiber, featuring the work of 5 Kentucky artists on February, 22nd at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main Street from 5-7 PM.

The exhibition will be on view from February 22nd-March 30th, 2025. For more information and hours of operation please visit, capacitycontemporary.com

For more information call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com

502-694-8972
