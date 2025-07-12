Matters of Vision Lexington, KY
Doubletree by Hilton Suites Lexington 2601 Richmond Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Macular Degeneration Association
This program is designed for those who have or have recently been diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration. The program will cover helpful tips, new research, treatments, and emerging technologies. A professional in the field provides all information. The program will start @ 8:30 am with check-in and breakfast and will end @ 11:30 am.
Registration is required-
For more information call (855) 962-2852 or visit macularhope.org