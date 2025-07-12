× Expand Macular Degeneration Association Matters of Vision Lexington, KY

This program is designed for those who have or have recently been diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration. The program will cover helpful tips, new research, treatments, and emerging technologies. A professional in the field provides all information. The program will start @ 8:30 am with check-in and breakfast and will end @ 11:30 am.

Registration is required-

For more information call (855) 962-2852 or visit macularhope.org