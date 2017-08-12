Matthew Harris Jouett Day: The Women with the Shawl

Our annual tribute to this other famous resident of the Jack Jouett House will include a talk by Jouett descendent Steven Ray Menefee. 400-500 paintings have been attributed to Matthew Harris Jouett during his career.

In 1818, he painted Mrs. William Dallam and her daughter. Mrs. Dallam was wearing a colorful paisley shawl in the portrait. Tradition says that Jouett, being a close friend of the subject, often borrowed this shawl for portraits he painted of other women.

Mr. Menefee will give a talk about these portraits, collectively known as “The Women with the Shawl”. There will also be a presentation by Tim Tomes on the Jouett painting The Dead Christ Mourned (The Three Maries), painted in 1824. Owned by the Cathedral of the Assumption since the mid/late 19th century and now part of the Archdiocese of Louisville Archives Collection, Jouett’s largest and only religious work has not been available for public viewing for nearly 40 years. Plans to restore this Kentucky masterpiece are underway.

Time: 2:00 pm, Jack Jouett House Historic Site Visitor Center. Admission: Free.

For more information call (859) 873-7902 or visit jouetthouse.org