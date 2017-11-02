Matthew West "All-In" TOUR coming to Lexington

Porter Memorial Baptist Church 4300 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Matthew West "All-In" TOUR coming to Lexington

Blue Star Productions and Porter Memorial Baptist Church are proud to announce the Matthew West "All In" Tour coming to Lexington on Thursday, November 2nd at 7:00pm...Enjoy an evening with Matthew West along with special guest Jordan Feliz.

Matthew West is a four-time GRAMMY® nominee, a multiple-ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and Dove Award recipient, and was awarded an American Music Award (2013), a Billboard Music Award (Top Christian Artist, 2014), a K-LOVE Fan Award (2016), and named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year (2016). West also received a Primetime Emmy® Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for “The Heart of Christmas” from the film of the same name.

Thursday, November 2nd @ Porter Memorial Baptist Church, 4300 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Ky

7:00 pm...Doors at 6:00 pm

For more information or to order tickets call 1-800-965-9324

Porter Memorial Baptist Church 4300 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
