Mattie Griffith Browne: Kentucky Abolitionist & Suffragist

In January of 1920, Kentucky voted to ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, extending women the right to vote. Join us in remembering this important milestone! Professor Megan Burnett will share the fascinating story of Kentuckian Mattie Griffith Browne, an anti-slavery writer and later an advocate for women’s suffrage. Though largely forgotten today, Browne’s commitment to freedom and equality made her a controversial figure in her time. Come and learn more about this courageous Kentucky woman!

